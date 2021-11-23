Driver in Christmas parade tragedy is a registered sex offender in Nevada

According to the Nevada Sex Offender Registry, Brooks has a primary address listed in Reno. (AP/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, is a registered sex offender in Nevada.

39-year-old Darrell Brooks, Jr. was convicted in 2006 on a charge of statutory sexual seduction, records show. Online, he identifies himself as rapper MathBoi Fly.

Court records in Nevada show Brooks’ probation was revoked in his sexual seduction case in 2007.

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Brooks was born in Michigan and began his 12-36 month sentence in July 2007. He was discharged in September 2008.

The case is his only felony conviction in Nevada, officials said.

According to the Nevada Sex Offender Registry, Brooks has a primary address listed in Reno. He is a non-compliant Tier 2 sex offender.

Waukesha’s police chief said there was no evidence the crash on Sunday was a terrorist attack or that Brooks knew anyone in the parade.

Brooks has two open criminal cases in Milwaukee County. In one case, filed Nov. 5, he is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery. Records show $1,000 cash bond was posted on Friday.

In the other case, filed in July 2020, Brooks is charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm.

Here is Darrell Brooks' booking photo from the Nevada Department of Corrections. He served a one-year sentence for statutory sexual seduction from 2007 to 2008. Records show he was born in Michigan and lived outside Reno. https://t.co/kpYyQfMxBj pic.twitter.com/pw9ztdsx6W — David Charns (@davidcharns) November 22, 2021

In the more recent one, a woman told police that Brooks deliberately ran her over with his vehicle in a gas station parking lot after a fight. She was hospitalized for her injuries.

Five people were killed in Sunday’s incident. At least nine patients — most of them children — were listed in critical condition Monday at two hospitals, and seven others were reported in serious condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.