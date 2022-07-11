CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, a Charleston man was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization (DTO), including arranging illegal transactions over the telephone.

Ricky Lee Taylor, also known as “RT,” 58, admitted in court that he organized a transaction of cocaine base, commonly known as “crack,” while on the phone with someone on May 11, 2021. After the phone call, Taylor traveled from Charleston to Huntington and met with the person to receive drugs.

Taylor was later stopped by law enforcement on Interstate 64 while traveling back to Charleston. Officers confiscated the crack and a loaded pistol. Taylor admitted he planned to sell the crack.

Taylor previously pleaded guilty to using a telephone to facilitate a felony controlled substance. He was sentenced to two years in prison followed by one year of supervised release.

This investigation stopped the DTO Taylor was involved in and its distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, cocaine and crack in the Huntington area. A total of 18 defendants involved with the DTO have pleaded guilty.

Investigators in this case include the FBI, Southern West Virginia TOC-West Task Force, Ohio Highway Patrol, Kentucky State Police, and the Columbus, Ohio, branches of the FBI and Drug Enforcement Agency.