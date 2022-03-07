CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — What is the price to pay for stealing to gamble? Over $70,000 for a Dunbar man who pocketed money from a nonprofit.

Walter Greenhowe, 73, was sentenced to probation and must pay restitution to a local nonprofit for stealing over $100,000 for gambling.

Court documents state Greenhowe was president of a community caretaking nonprofit that serves West Dunbar, Institute and Pinewood.

Greenhowe gambled with cash he withdrew from the organization’s debit card in the early morning or late at night. Greenhow admitted these withdraws were unapproved by the nonprofit.

Greenhowe also admitted he deposited a $25,000 donation check to a bank account in the nonprofit’s name at a different bank than the organization regularly used. Greenhowe withdrew the funds in cash for three months.

Greenhowe previously repaid the nonprofit about $85,000 before his fraud was discovered.

Greenhowe must pay $70,349.07 to the nonprofit, which does neighborhood cleanups, road repair and senior citizen events.

U.S. Judge Joseph R. Goodwin also sentenced Greenhowe to two years of federal probation.