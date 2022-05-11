JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) in Ohio shared statistics regarding arrests, sex offender registrations, moving violations and more incidents that occurred during 2021.

According to Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier, the Sheriff’s Office did the following in 2021:

Registered and verified 46 sex offenders;

Conducted 74 felony arrests and 431 misdemeanor arrests;

Handled 67 crashes;

Processed 139 moving violations and one non-moving violation;

Processed 1,153 concealed-carry weapon permits.

Sheriff Frazier also said the Jackson County Correctional Facility processed a total of 251 felons and 379 misdemeanor offenders in 2021. A total of 557 people — 497 males and 60 females — were detained at the facility in that year. The Sheriff added that 460 pounds of pills were collected from the JCSO dropbox and later incinerated.

Additionally, Jackson County Dispatch logged 60,980 incoming calls.

