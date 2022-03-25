ELLIOT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — According to the Elliot County Sheriff’s Office, Rufus Stevens was arrested for child pornography charges on March 24.

(Photo courtesy of the Elliot County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputy Walker Crase and Sheriff Ray Craft with the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report that Stevens allegedly possessed child pornography on his cellphone.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers found many photos believed to be juveniles engaging in sexual activity allegedly on Stevens’ cellphone.

Stevens was arrested for possessing and viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He was taken to Rowan County Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.