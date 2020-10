Kanawha County, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Sheriff deputies are on scene of a deadly shooting just southeast of Elkview in the community of Coco.

Metro 911 Dispatch has confirmed to 13 News that one person is dead in the 1600 block of Coco Road. The shooting call came in just after 1:30 AM and soon after, the person was declared dead. Details are limited at this early hour.

We have a crew headed to the scene now and will update this story as details develop.