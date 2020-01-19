FBI in Virginia assisting police ahead of Monday’s gun rights rally

RICHMOND, V.A. (CNN) – The FBI says it is now working with police regarding ‘threats of violence’ ahead of Monday’s gun rights rally in Virginia.

Thousands of people are expected to show up at the state capitol in Richmond. The governor has issued a state of emergency and has banned firearms and weapons on state capitol grounds.

The FBI has arrested a number of suspected neo-nazis around the country, out of concerns they were planning a violent act.

One Virginia state republican says anyone spreading ‘white supremacist garbage’ is not welcome in Richmond.

State police say it has received threats on its social media. Threats have also appeared on pages of the Richmond police department.