CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man was sentenced to seven years in prison today on a federal gun charge related to a West Side shooting in 2020. Ronald Edward Tinsley, 49, of Charleston, previously pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm.

Court documents state the Charleston Police Department found a stolen firearm in Tinsley’s possession after an attempted traffic stop and high-speed chase in February 2020.

Tinsley fled for several blocks before crashing at the 1200 block of Sixth Street. He then exited the vehicle and kicked a Makarov 9x18mm semi-automatic pistol under the car.

Tinsley drove a car during a drive-by shooting on the West Side the night before. The gun CPD found on Tinsley was used in that shooting. Tinsley knew or had reason to know it was a stolen weapon.

Officers confirmed shell casings at the shooting scene matched the pistol Tinsley possessed.

This is not the first time Tinsley has committed a crime. He is a felon and has been convicted of drug distribution and violent crimes.

Nine days before the drive-by shooting, Tinsley was released from a jail sentence for a burglary conviction.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Charleston Police Department conducted the investigation.

“ATF has no greater mission than keeping firearms out of the hands of violent criminals,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Division. “Together, with our partners at the Charleston Police Department and the United States Attorney’s Office, we will continue to work tirelessly to bring those who disregard the safety of our communities to justice.”