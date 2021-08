PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Putnam County deputies confiscated several items, including a firearm and over $71,000 in cash after a pursuit on Thursday.

Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff

The pursuit stemmed from a traffic violation in the Poca area of the county.

One make was arrested on charges related to the incident and outstanding warrants.