Five men arrested after high-speed pursuit

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – Following a high-speed police pursuit in Milton, West Virginia on Friday, five men have been arrested.

Jontazz Robinson, Derrick Ellis, Jafay Moore, Tynique Smallwood, and Leontay Robinson were reported traveling at speeds above 100 miles per hour along I-64 in Milton.

The vehicle pursuit lasted approximately five minutes until the vehicle traveled onto the East Mall exit and pulled off onto a grassy area.

West Virginia State Police, Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Barboursville Police Department assisted in a short manhunt leading to their arrest. Upon their arrest, Milton police officers found them in possession of illegal drugs and stolen firearms.

Items found were bundles of heroin, suspected crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, AK-47 which was modified, two Glock handguns, and a Springfield handgun.

The five men were arrested and charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver, fleeing on foot, and prohibited person with a firearm.

