Floyd Co. Sheriff asks for help identifying bank robbery suspect

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying a suspect responsible for a bank robbery that happened on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the individual in these photographs was involved in a robbery of Community Trust Bank in Allen, Kentucky around 9:40 a.m.

The suspect was last seen walking by the Subway near Route 1428.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to call dispatch at 606-886-6171 or submit a tip anonymously by calling 606-949-2020 or texting 477-(TIPS)8477.