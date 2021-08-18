Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
Floyd Co. Sheriff asks for help identifying bank robbery suspect

Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying a suspect responsible for a bank robbery that happened on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the individual in these photographs was involved in a robbery of Community Trust Bank in Allen, Kentucky around 9:40 a.m.

The suspect was last seen walking by the Subway near Route 1428.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to call dispatch at 606-886-6171 or submit a tip anonymously by calling 606-949-2020 or texting 477-(TIPS)8477.

