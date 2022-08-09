KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former Kanawha County Clerk’s Office employee was arrested for embezzlement for allegedly taking over $21,000 in cash from people paying back taxes on property they owned.

According to a criminal complaint, Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44 of Elkview, was charged with embezzlement.

The complaint says Sampson worked in the Delinquent Land Account where she was responsible for taking the funds and transferring them to a different department for deposit.

It alleges she took $21,000 of that money and use it for “personal reasons,” like paying bills.