Former town official will pay $25k in restitution to town of New Haven after embezzlement conviction

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney, a former New Haven town official was convicted of one count of felony embezzlement on Friday in the Circuit Court of Mason County.

40-year-old Jessica Greene, of New Haven, will serve seven years of probation and pay $25,000 in restitution to the town of New Haven.

“Embezzlement is a serious crime on its own, but when a person in a position of trust to the community commits embezzlement the damage reaches far beyond just dollars and cents,” said Prosecutor Gaskins.