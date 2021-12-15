Former USPS employee pleads guilty to stealing government property

Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man from Ohio pleaded guilty today to the theft of government property, which includes stealing more than 71 vehicle tires from the United States Postal Service (USPS) and selling them, according to court documents.

Teddy Wayne Hale Jr., 55, is a former employee of the USPS and worked at the vehicle maintenance facility in Huntington, according to the press release.

Officials say that Hale admitted that from June 15, 2017, through Sept. 28, 2018, he stole more than 71 vehicle tires and sold them for his personal financial benefit.

They say he used his position at the facility to manipulate tire inventory.

The US Department of Justice says that Hale faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 21, 2022.

It says United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the USPS-Office of Inspector General.