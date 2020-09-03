Grandparents accused of killing five-year-old granddaughter move one step closer to trial

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — The first pretrial hearing of Sonya and Richard Greene took place this afternoon.

In July they were charged with the aggravated murder and rape of their five-year-old granddaughter.

Sonya and Richard Greene entered court, then sat silently, without apparent emotion as the lawyers for both sides met in chambers with the judge for today’s hearing.

“Today is set for what is called a pretrial conference. That’s not the actual trial, it’s an opportunity where the judge gets together with the attorneys on the case, make sure all the issues are being addressed, make sure discovery is being provided, and all the little things that the attorneys talk about.” Shane Tieman, prosecuting attorney, Scioto County, Ohio

The Greenes, both of New Boston, Ohio, were arrested after their five-year-old granddaughter Annabell died in a Columbus Children’s Hospital. She had been life-flighted there July 8th after police were called on a report of an injured child.

Annabell and two siblings had been placed by Scioto County Children’s services into the foster care of the Greenes three months earlier.

Initially charged with aggravated murder, assault and child endangerment, a grand jury indicted both of the Greenes in August with additional charges of rape.

Related Content Scioto County grandparents now face rape charges in death of 5-year-old girl

Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges.



Sonya Greene talks with her lawyer, Shawn Stratton during the first pretrial hearing. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Natalie Wadas.

“Right now we’re in the discovery phase, where we’re getting evidence together, taking a look at the evidence, and evaluate the case.” Shawn Stratton, attorney for Sonya Greene

Today’s pretrial hearing took place in chambers, but attorneys from both sides tell us this is just the first of many for this case.

Richard Greene Jr., Annabell’s father, was outside the courtroom today. He had lost custody of his children due to an addiction to drugs, but says he is now sober, and wants ultimate justice.

“I believe they should have death row because of this. You know, all the charges and everything else like that, any parent would want that.” Richard Greene, Jr., father of Annabell

A second pretrial hearing will be scheduled for later this month.

Today, the defense attorneys also say the Greene’s waived their rights to a speedy trial in order to give them more time to prepare their case.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories