Guysville man charged with drug trafficking and firearm charges

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) — An Guysville Man was arrested after drugs, drugs paraphernalia and firearms were found during a traffic check.
On Friday, Athen County Police Officers say a car was pulled over for a registration violation on US Route 33 near Carr Road in Nelsonville, OH.
The driver, Jeffery L. Metcalf, 30, of Guysville, was searched and it was discovered he allegedly had a Glock 9mm on him along with three glass pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue, two more additional loaded firearms, digital scales, individual plastic baggies along with $4,836 in cash.
Metcalf was detained and taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. He is charged with numerous felony charges. More charges are expected, according to authorities.
