Guysville man charged with drug trafficking and firearm charges

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) — An Guysville Man was arrested after drugs, drugs paraphernalia and firearms were found during a traffic check.

On Friday, Athen County Police Officers say a car was pulled over for a registration violation on US Route 33 near Carr Road in Nelsonville, OH.

The driver, Jeffery L. Metcalf, 30, of Guysville, was searched and it was discovered he allegedly had a Glock 9mm on him along with three glass pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue, two more additional loaded firearms, digital scales, individual plastic baggies along with $4,836 in cash.

Metcalf was detained and taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. He is charged with numerous felony charges. More charges are expected, according to authorities.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories