Have you seen this truck? Vehicle identified in Mason hit-and-run

MASON, WV (WOWK)—Mason Police say they’ve identified the vehicle driven in a hit-and-run that occurred on Thursday. They say that this vehicle was seen leaving the area at the time of the incident:

Courtesy: Mason Police Dept.

Police say that the truck may have fled toward the Hanging Rock or Hartford areas. They believe it to be registered in Ohio and dark in color. The truck is possibly an older-model Dodge Dakota or larger.

The incident happened around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. A male victim may have been intentionally struck near Mason Park.

Police asked that everyone in the immediate area with video surveillance equipment to check their feeds to locate any truck that might fit the vehicle’s description. Anyone with information should contact the Mason Police Department at (304) 773-5201.