MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the person(s) responsible for fatally shooting a pony in the Triad area.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Shetland pony was shot on Monday between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

One local says they found the pony in critical condition laying on top of a mining strip where people frequently ride recreational vehicles.

They say several people tried to save the creature by holding a towel over the bullet wound on its neck and attempting to take it to the veterinarian. Unfortunately, the local says the pony died before rescuers could get it to an animal hospital.

The local says horses frequently roam the closed-down mining strip in Triad and that there has been a problem with people allegedly chasing them on side-by-side vehicles.

13 News has reached out to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office for more information. This is a developing story that will be updated once more information comes in.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Sheriff’s Office at (304) 235-0300.