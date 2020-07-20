Huntington man faces 20 years after over $35k of meth found in trunk

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Joshua David Ramey, 29, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine after deputies found four plastic bags containing approximately 471.5 grams of methamphetamine in his trunk during a vehicle search.

According to a statement sent to 13 News by United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Ramey’s vehicle ran out of gas on March 13, 2018, near mile marker 34 of I-64 westbound. After a Putnam County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped and waited with the disabled vehicle, it was determined the vehicle did not have a valid registration. The deputy also determined neither occupant of the vehicle, including Ramey who was the driver, had a valid driver’s license.

A search of the vehicle’s trunk revealed the drugs with a street value of approximately $36,000 and a Mossburg .410 shotgun which belonged to Ramey.

Ramey will be sentenced Oct. 19.

