Huntington man pleads guilty in fentanyl and cocaine conspiracy

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the US Department of Justice, a Huntington man pleaded guilty on Monday in connection to his participation in a fentanyl and cocaine distribution ring operating in the Huntington area.

31-year-old William Raeshaun Byrd pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Mr. Byrd admitted that he was involved in the conspiracy between the Summer of 2020 and July of 2021, according to court documents. He received shipments of the drugs frequently which were transported from Columbus, Ohio to Huntington by vehicle. He also said he operated two residences in Huntington as locations to accept the shipments and sell the drugs.

Byrd was arrested on July 29, 2021 after a federal grand jury indicted several individuals involved in the conspiracy. After executing a search warrant at Byrd’s home, officers seized two firearms and over $113,000 in cash. Mr. Byrd admitted that the money came from selling drugs.

Mr. Byrd faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison, and he could serve up to life. He will be sentenced on January 31, 2022.