Huntington man pleads guilty to federal fentanyl distribution crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man caught with fentanyl earlier in 2021 pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

32-year-old James Lennon Pace, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Pace’s residence in Huntington on March 16, 2021 and seized fentanyl, three firearms and items used to prepare fentanyl for distribution. Pace admitted that the firearms were in his possession and that he did intend to distribute the fentanyl.

Pace faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, and he will be sentenced on November 1, 2021.

The Huntington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) all took part in this investigation and arrest.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution.