HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man pleaded guilty on Monday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court statements and documents, Bobby James Mitchell, 41, intended to sell 499 pills containing about 54 grams of fentanyl.

Mitchell admitted that police found the drugs during a December 11 traffic stop on Interstate 64 in Hurricane.

Mitchell is scheduled for sentencing on August 15. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Hurricane Police Department conducted the investigation.