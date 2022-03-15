HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing a fire bomb.

Daniel Justin Watts, 36, admitted in court he made an improvised flammable device, widely known as a “Molotov cocktail.” Watts ignited and threw the bomb onto his property, causing a fire.

Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters encountered Watts during the incident.

Watts pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Act. He faces up to 10 years in prison during sentencing on May 9, 2022.

Agencies involved in this case include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.