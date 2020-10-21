Huntington Police arrest Detroit man involved in shooting

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – At approximately 4:00 a.m. Huntington Police responded to the 1200 and 1300 block of 6th Avenue for a report of multiple parked vehicles struck by gun fire; including an occupied vehicle whose occupant was uninjured during the shooting.

Officers with the patrol bureau were able to locate the vehicle at approximately 9 a.m., in the east end of Huntington which lead detectives and members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force to a downtown hotel where they located Darryl Hill of Detroit, Michigan.

Mr. Hill was taken into custody without incident a search warrant was executed on his hotel room. During the execution of the search warrant investigators located the firearm used in the shooting, a significant amount of illegal narcotics, digital scales, multiple cellular telephones and $20,000.00 in US currency.

Mr. Hill was interviewed at the Huntington Police Department and admitted to the shooting of the vehicles on 6th Avenue. Mr. Hill is being charged with Wanton Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver, being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and multiple counts of Destruction of Property.

