HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police say a body was found in a car.

Huntington Chief of Police Ray Cornwell says the car belonged to a missing person. However, the official identification has not yet been made by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The car was found on 10th Avenue, just before midnight this past Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.