Hurricane man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—On Monday, 32-year-old Shea Owen Marsh, of Hurricane, pled guilty to possessing child pornography. He was previously indicted last August for possessing child pornography.

The plea agreement and in-court statements outline that Marsh downloaded child pornography in both video and image form onto his cell phone while at his Hurricane residence.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and will be sentenced on July 19, 2021.

The investigation was conducted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). The Judge that presided over the hearing was United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers, and Assistant United States Attorney Kristin F. Scott is handling the prosecution.

The prosecution is part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. The United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, through Project Safe Childhood organizes federal, state and local resources to find, arrest and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.