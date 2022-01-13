Husband and wife wanted for trying to steal catalytic converters

VIENNA, WV (WOWK)—A husband and wife are wanted for suspected attempted catalytic converter thefts in the Grand Central Mall parking lot in Vienna, West Virginia.

43-year-old Marcus J. McCorkic, of Worthington, West Virginia and 30-year-old Shelley C. McCormick, also of Worthington, are wanted for attempted grand larceny after the pair was winked with tools consistent with catalytic converter theft.

On Monday, Vienna Police were told that a person was laying underneath a vehicle in the mall’s parking lot and appeared to be tampering with that vehicle.

A witness told 911 dispatchers and police that a man and a woman fled the scene in a white Ford Focus. Police found the suspected vehicle in the Mid-Ohio Valley Medical building parking lot, and they searched the area for the suspects.

Police found the woman (Mrs. McCormick) believed to be involved in the incident and then obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, which was then impounded. She was released until the investigation could be completed.

In the vehicle, police found tools one would need to remove a catalytic converter, two-way radios, and cut piping.

A similar incident involving catalytic converter theft from St. Joseph Recovery Center in Parkersburg, and that incident is under investigation by Parkersburg Police.

Anyone who knows anything about Mr. and Mrs. McCormick’s whereabouts should call the Vienna Police Department at 304-295-8563.