Inmate gets more time for trying to collect unemployment from prison

CLARKSBURG, WV – A Michigan woman, who is serving a sentence on a child sex trafficking charge at FCI Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, was sentenced Tuesday to an additional six months behind bars after admitting to attempting mail fraud, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Sedequa Graham, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of “Attempting Mail Fraud.” Graham is incarcerated at the Secure Female Facility Hazelton. She admitted to obtaining names, birth dates, and social security numbers of others without their knowledge. She then attempted to send that information via the postal service to obtain unemployment benefits. The crime occurred in August and September 2020 in Preston County.

The Bureau of Prisons investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh presided over Tuesday’s hearing.

Graham was originally sentenced in 2018, in Michigan, after trafficking a 15-year-old girl for sex.