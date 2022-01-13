Ironton man pleads guilty to rape

IRONTON, WV (WOWK)—Ironton Police say a man accused of rape has pleaded guilty.

On April 27th, 2021, Ironton Police started investigating 59-year-old Michael G. Willis, of Ironton, on suspicion of sexual assault against a minor less than 12 years of age.

After conducting DNA analysis, police found probable cause to arrest and charge Willis with rape, a first-degree felony.

He was arrested on June 9, 2021, and he confessed to sexually assaulting the victim when interviewed by Ironton investigators.

His trial was set to begin on January 13, 2022, but he pleaded guilty to one count of rape instead. He will serve 10 years to life in prison, and he will have to register as a sex offender for life.