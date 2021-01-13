Jackson County leads largest drug investigation in WV history

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Two men have been arrested after deputies responded to a call of two men passed out in a vehicle.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, on Jan. 9, deputies and Meigs County EMS responded to the scene on State Route 681 in Pomeroy. The deputies said when they arrived, they found both men awake and sitting in the van. They said both appeared to be disoriented, but declined medical treatment.