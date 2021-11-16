Jackson County man arrested after auto theft and high-speed pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio says a man who had a warrant out for his arrest for auto theft has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit.

Deputies say they received a report of a stolen black Dodge truck at 2:03 p.m. and found the vehicle 22 minutes later on McKune Cemetery Road and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Christopher Gay, 31, did not stop for authorities and led them into Scioto County and then back into Jackson County, deputies say.

Deputies say that they had Gay in custody by 2:54 p.m. after the Ohio State Highway Patrol placed stop sticks on the road. The tires on the truck deflated and Gay started to drive on the rims. Gay was then pulled over and arrested, deputies say.

Gay is incarcerated in the Jackson County Correctional Facility on his prior warrant for auto theft. The case will be sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor for review on felony charges of fleeing and theft of a motor vehicle, authorities say.