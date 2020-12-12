Joshua Phillips formally charged with killing CPD Ptlm Cassie Johnson

Joshua Phillips, 38, has been identified as a suspect in the shooting of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson, Dec. 2, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Lawrence Messina, Communications for the Office of the Secretary of Homeland Security)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Police say the man who allegedly shot and killed a Charleston police officer two weeks ago has been officially charged with her murder.

Joshua Marcellus Phillips, 38, of Charleston, has been charged with felony first-degree murder for the death of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

The charges were announced during a video arraignment before Magistrate Brent Hall Saturday morning.

Phillips, if convicted, could spend the rest of his life in jail.

Officials also say Phillips is not entitled to any bond because his case is a capital offense.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:45 p.m.

Authorities say that on Tuesday, Dec. 1, around 2:30 p.m., Johnson responded to a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue when she was shot in the line of duty.

Officials say Phillips was caught a short distance away. Phillips was also shot twice during the incident and has been hospitalized with injuries since.

Johnson died on Thursday, Dec. 3 after being removed from life support. She was buried with full honors in a ceremony December 8th which drew several thousand mourners and law enforcement from across the region and nation.