Juvenile charged with murder in Floyd County

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — A juvenile has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in Floyd County, Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police say they responded to a call on Sunday regarding a shooting on Valleydale Road. Investigators say when they arrived they found the victim, identified as Kenneth Harris, 43, of Prestonsburg, who had fatal injuries from a gunshot wound.
After further investigation, authorities said they arrested and charged one juvenile male with one count of murder.
The investigation is still ongoing.
