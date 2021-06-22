Juvenile charged with murder in Floyd County

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — A juvenile has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in Floyd County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say they responded to a call on Sunday regarding a shooting on Valleydale Road. Investigators say when they arrived they found the victim, identified as Kenneth Harris, 43, of Prestonsburg, who had fatal injuries from a gunshot wound.

After further investigation, authorities said they arrested and charged one juvenile male with one count of murder.

The investigation is still ongoing.