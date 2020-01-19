Kanawha County man charged with shooting husband of his niece in the leg

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Saturday night, Kanawha County Deputies were dispatched to an address on Fishers Fork Road near Charleston for a reported shooting.

Deputies arrested 63-year-old Paul Leon Parsons for shooting the husband of his niece in the leg.

The victim was treated and transported to an area hospital for the gunshot wound. His condition is unknown but the injury was not believed to be life threatening.

The victim is a neighbor and tenant of Mr. Parsons. The exact reason for the argument was not immediately clear to those on the scene.

Mr. Parsons was charged with malicious wounding, a felony. He was booked then arraigned. He was unable to make bond, and was taken to South Central Regional Jail.

As is always the case in criminal matters, the charge against Mr. Parsons is merely an accusation. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.