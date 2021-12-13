Kentucky man arrested for child pornography

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — A man has been arrested and charged for possessing child pornography in Kentucky, police say.

The Ashland Police Department says their Cyber Crimes Unit and the Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant in Westwood, Kentucky.

They say Richard M. Nolte, 59, was found to have multiple “electronic” images depicting child sexual abuse material.

Nolte was arrested without incident and charged with three counts of Possessing Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by Minor under 12-years-old and three counts of Possessing Matter Sex Performance by Minor from the ages of 12 to 18, according to law enforcement.

The APD says that multiple “electronic items” were taken and have been transported to the APD Cyber Crime Unit where they will be subjected to further examination.

The investigation is ongoing and they said more charges are expected to follow.