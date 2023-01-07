FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One Kentucky man is facing several drug-related charges after he was pulled over in the Prestonsburg area on Saturday.

Prestonsburg Police Department says Officer J. Arms stopped a 2006 Buick Lacross for a traffic violation. The officer found methamphetamine and heroin in the vehicle, police say.

Authorities say that Earl Lane, 33, of Clay City, Kentucky, was arrested for trafficking heroin, possession of methamphetamine, promoting contraband, and several other charges.

Prestonsburg PD says Sgt. Darrell Preston and Office Garrett Spriggs were also at the scene.

The public can report criminal activity by calling Prestonburg PD’s tipline at (606) 949-7867.