Kentucky man who received controversial pardon rearrested

LONDON, KY (AP) — A Kentucky man who was convicted of homicide and then received a controversial pardon from then-Governor Matt Bevin has been rearrested.

The Courier-Journal reports the sister of the man Patrick Baker was convicted of killing told the paper a federal agent had alerted her to the arrest.

A spokesman with the Federal Bureau of Investigation didn’t immediately respond to an email Monday asking for more information on the charges.

Bevin issued hundreds of pardons between his electoral defeat in November 2019 and his final day in office a month later.

Baker’s pardon was controversial because his relatives had held a fundraiser for the Republican governor in 2018.