KSP charges man with 25 child sexual exploitation charges

LONDON, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police recently arrested a man after discovering him uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Nicholas D. Lucas, 30, today and charged him with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a Class D felony and five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a Class D felony.

Police performed a search warrant at a motel in London on July 28, 2020.

Police seized equipment used to facilitate the crime during a search warrant at a motel in London and took said equipment to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Lucas is currently being lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

