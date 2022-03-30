GREENUP, KY (WOWK) — A Kentucky man racked up several charges after allegedly stealing a car, fleeing from law enforcement, and almost striking officers with the vehicle.

Jasper A. Musser, of South Portsmouth, was charged with wanton endangerment to three police officers, fleeing and evading, and driving without a license.

Greenup County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop an alleged stolen Mitsubishi at Bark Hollow on Tuesday around 6:40 p.m. The pursuit continued to the Buzzards Roost and Tick Ridge areas before officers called off the chase for safety concerns.

Greenup Deputies spotted the vehicle and pursued it on Kentucky State Route 784. Musser allegedly went offroad through fields and yards and into a rural neighborhood. The vehicle then got stuck, and Musser allegedly almost hit deputies trying to escape in reverse-drive.

In addition to Musser’s charges, he had outstanding warrants — probation violation out of Greenup County, fugitive warrant out of Scioto County, and failure to appear from Boyd County.

Musser was taken to Greenup County Detention Center.