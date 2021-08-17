Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
KY man charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Crime

(Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Kentucky man was arrested after serving a search warrant regarding child sexual abuse material in Flatwoods on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

William Clark, 53, was detained after evidence and statements revealed that he used his laptop to download and transmit multiple videos and images containing materials portraying sexual performances by minors.

Clark is charged with two counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor. He is lodged in the Greenup County Detention Center.

A detective working on the case says more charges are expected at a later time.

