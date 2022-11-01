WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — Law enforcement is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a jeep from Wellston in Jackson County, Ohio. The Jeep was later found in Vinton County.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office in neighboring Vinton County received a call about a stolen jeep from Wellston driving on State Route 683.

Vinton County deputies found the jeep near Shiloh Road off SR 683, but the two suspects allegedly fled on foot into a wooded area. Law enforcement could not find the suspects.

The Jeep was given to the Wellston Police Department, who also responded to the scene. Wellston PD confirmed the jeep was stolen from the city over the weekend.

The suspects are described as a young man with dark hair wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie, and a young woman with dark hair and a black shirt. Anyone who comes across these individuals is encouraged to contact the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.

VCSO Disclaimer: This release is for public information purposes only. Any suspects or arrested individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.