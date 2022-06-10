CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County man was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant multiple times.

Court documents and statements report that Rodney Alexander Minter, 62, of Logan, admitted he sold about 46 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover informant on five different occasions in 2020 and 2021. Minter also admitted he possessed and intended to distribute 104 grams of methamphetamine and 8 grams of fentanyl on Aug. 9, 2021.

Minter’s codefendant, John Eric Dickson, 59, of St. Albans admitted he supplied Minter with an ounce of methamphetamine on Jan. 5, 2021, to sell to someone else.

Minter was sentenced today to nine years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for the distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Agencies that investigated this case included the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West located in Milton, West Virginia, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).