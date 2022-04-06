LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday its officers and K-9 Aga found a large amount of drugs with an estimated street resale value of $80,000.

Devon Earl, 24, of Pontiac, Michigan, allegedly possessed 106.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 210.5 grams of suspected heroin, 36.1 grams of suspected fentanyl, 147.6 grams of marijuana and 9 Percocets. Officers from the Sherrif’s Department found the drugs with help from K-9 Aga.

Devon Earl Metoyer. (Photo courtesy of Logan County Sherriff’s Office)

Items allegedly found on Devon Earl Metoyer. (Photo courtesy of Logan County Sherriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said officers also allegedly found a loaded 9mm handgun on Earl.

Sheriff’s Office’s disclaimer: Defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.