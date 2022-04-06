LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday its officers and K-9 Aga found a large amount of drugs with an estimated street resale value of $80,000.
Devon Earl, 24, of Pontiac, Michigan, allegedly possessed 106.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 210.5 grams of suspected heroin, 36.1 grams of suspected fentanyl, 147.6 grams of marijuana and 9 Percocets. Officers from the Sherrif’s Department found the drugs with help from K-9 Aga.
The Sheriff’s Office said officers also allegedly found a loaded 9mm handgun on Earl.
Sheriff’s Office’s disclaimer: Defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.