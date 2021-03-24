Logan County man arrested for child neglect, public intoxication

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said that Jessey Vance was arrested on Tuesday after being observed on a motorized bike traveling out of Dog Patch Road away from the Laurel Wood Apartments in Monaville on Route 44. Deputy T.C. Johnson was investigating a call from the Logan County 911 Dispatch Center in regards to someone possibly under the influence disturbing the peace in that area.

Upon interaction with police, Vance told the deputy that he had taken several Neurontins (Gabapentin) and a whole “plate” of meth. After placing Vance inside a cruiser, deputies were informed that a 5-month-old baby was inside of the apartment where the he had been staying. Deputies investigated the residence and did indeed find a 5-month old baby girl as well as a 5-year old female child.

Deputies found pills and needles around the child’s crib. The defendant was supposedly caring for the children while he was under the influence. A Logan County victims advocate arrived on scene to assist with the care of the two children, who were later transported to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department. Child Protective Services were also contacted, and the children were placed in their custody.

Vance was arrested for two counts of child neglect causing the risk of injury, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.