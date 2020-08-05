Logan County man charged in stabbing of future father-in-law

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police have charged one man with second-degree murder after a fatal stabbing in Davin.

According to police, Joshua Gwinn, 29, told police he stabbed Roger Dale Endicott, 49, after a fight that occurred on Yellow Bird Hill in Davin today. Afterward, Gwinn called 911 and reported the incident.

The victim’s daughter, Rachel Endicott, also engaged to Gwinn, was on scene and attempted to perform CPR on the victim.

Deputies say a fight broke out between Gwinn and Roger Dale Endicott as Gwinn and Rachel Endicott removed some of their belongings from the residence.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. Gwinn will be arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court.

This investigation is ongoing at this time.

