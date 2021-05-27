Logan woman sentenced to federal prison for embezzling over $220k

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, 70-year-old Dianne Richardson, of Logan, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for embezzling $222,000 from the Pioneer West Virginia Federal Credit Union in South Charleston. She pleaded guilty to financial institution embezzlement in July of 2020, and she will pay the $222,000 back in restitution.

Court documents say that Richardson embezzled several thousand dollars every month for more than five years when she was an employee of the Pioneer West Virginia Federal Credit Union. She also manipulated account records to cover up her crimes.

The United States Secret Service and the South Charleston Police worked on this case, U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence, and Assistant United States Attorney Chris R. Arthur handled the prosecution.