Lucasville man charged with first degree murder

Portsmouth, OH (WOWK) – A Lucasville resident has been arrested and charged with first degree murder following a shooting Friday night.

Samuel Ray Altman, 40, is being held on a $100.000.00 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court Monday, June 7th.

Scoots County Sheriff David Thoroughman says that his 911 communication center received a call around 8pm, Monday, with the caller stating he just shot someone and the person left in a vehicle. The center then received a second call that came in from a woman saying she had the shooting victim in her car and they were on the way to the hospital. The caller was advised to pull over at the Lucasville Park and Ride to meet with EMS.

The victim, Dakota Paul Lewis Watkins, 21, was taken by ambulance to Southern Ohio Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Officials determined a verbal altercation occurred outside of this Lucasville home which resulted in the shooting.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.