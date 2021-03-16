Man arrested after admitting to setting girlfriend’s home on fire

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested after allegedly admitting to starting a fire inside his girlfriend’s house after an argument.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says David Allen King, 27, was found walking along the roadside as deputies were en route to the scene of the fire on Mill Creek Road. King also fit the description witnesses provided as to who started the fire.

King was taken into custody and transported to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say after signing a Miranda rights form, King admitted to getting into an argument with his girlfriend and flipped a lit cigarette through a broken window. Officials say that King admitted to reaching through the window and setting the curtains on fire with a cigarette lighter.

King has been charged with first degree arson.