Man arrested after police standoff in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested and charged after a police standoff in Huntington early Monday morning.

Huntington Police Department officials say Patrick Culver Elliot, 65, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm after allegedly fired three rounds into a neighbor’s residence on the 2900 block of Sheppard Drive on Monday, Dec. 28.

No one was injured in the incident.

Officers responded to a call around 9:46 a.m. about a man with a firearm.

When officers arrived on the scene, they managed to convenience Elliot to drop his firearm after several minutes of negotiation.

HPD officers say Elliot was taken into custody without incident.