Man arrested after shooting in Huntington

Crime

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:
shooting+with+police+lights5_1512994969221.jpg
Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting early Saturday morning in Huntington.

Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says James Robinson, 24, was arrested and charged with one count of malicious wounding and one count of wanton endangerment.

Huntington Police Officers say the shooting happened just after midnight Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Marcum Terrace apartments. Officials said when they arrived on the scene, they found John Horsley, 27, who had been shot.

Horsley was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover at the time of his release.

Robinson was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Western Regional Jail, pending arraignment.

The incident is still under investigation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS