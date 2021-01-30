Man arrested after shooting in Huntington

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting early Saturday morning in Huntington.

Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says James Robinson, 24, was arrested and charged with one count of malicious wounding and one count of wanton endangerment.

Huntington Police Officers say the shooting happened just after midnight Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Marcum Terrace apartments. Officials said when they arrived on the scene, they found John Horsley, 27, who had been shot.

Horsley was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover at the time of his release.

Robinson was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Western Regional Jail, pending arraignment.

The incident is still under investigation.